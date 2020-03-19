Shopping for high-quality food during the coronavirus pandemic may be problematic for those who are consciously trying to avoid large crowds. That being said, the Fresh Fit Kitchen on 22nd Street West in Williston, has been providing prepared healthy meals in a grab-and-go style which limits exposure to possible contamination.
According to J.W. Sheering, owner of the Fresh Fit Kitchen for two and-a-half years, he says the company’s mission statement is simply to provide healthy food that tastes good and is safe to consume.
“When we prep our food, we don’t use ingredients like chemicals or oils that are harmful to healthy living,” Sheering tells the Williston Herald. “It’s a pretty simple business model where where have five to 10 different varieties of pre-packaged meals that customers can pick out at the store, or order online.”
These meals include the gravy loaded steak and taters dish at just over 400 calories. In total, this meal containing steak, yellow potatoes, mushrooms, onions and beef broth, weighs in with 17 grams of fat, 33 grams of carbohydrates and 31 grams of protein.
Other dishes include the Better Than Big Mac Meal, which consists of ingredients like beef, turkey, white rice, and broccoli slaw, the meatloaf with macaroni and cheese and green beans meal, and an order of four Tennessee barbeque chicken wings. All of these items on the menu contain less than 500 calories.
For smaller menu options, the kitchen offers Scotcharoo Fuel Bites, which are meatball-shaped protein snacks containing whey protein, natural peanut butter and honey among other ingredients. Four of these bite-sized snacks contain just over 200 calories, and also have six grams of fat, 25 grams of carbs and 12 grams of protein.
Sheering, who also operates the kitchen with business partner Blair Engberg, says that a key benefit of his product lies in the fact that there are very few people who come in direct contact with the food that is pre-packaged in plastic containers and ready for the public to buy.
“We only rotate one or two employees at a time, so when a customer comes in to buy something, they don’t have to worry about a whole bunch of different food prep people touching the food,” Sheering adds. “This is a service model that I really think people can take advantage of during a time like this where the public is very worried about contamination.”
Throughout the coronavirus scare, the hours of operation for the Fresh Fit Kitchen have remained the same to this point, opening six days a week at 11 a.m. with closing times of 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 on Friday, 3 on Saturday and online orders only on Sunday.