I hear all the time from my clients who own a farm “I don’t want to lose everything to a nursing home or a creditor.” Unfortunately, not everyone has long-term care insurance. However, most of us have a creditor concern whether a nursing home or even the state will take your home or farm. At the very least I get asked “will there be a lien put on our family land after our deaths?”
This can happen if you should need nursing home assistance longer than your assets will cover. Let’s take a look at two different examples how proper planning can make a difference in asset preservation planning.
Mr. June spent four years at a full-pay nursing home, causing Mrs. June to spend all the family’s land revenue and even forced her to take out a loan against the farm. After Mr. June passed, Mrs. June went into the nursing home, and the family now had to spend all the land income on her care and take out even more loans over a six-year period. In the end, Mr. and Mrs. June were gone, and the family farm was heavily leveraged with debt.
Alternatively, Mr. & Mrs. July did prevention planning with the help of their lawyer six years before either entered a nursing home. Both the Junes and Julys ended up having to use the income from the family farm for their extended stays in the nursing home up to their deaths. The difference between the June family and the July family is that there were no loans needed to encumber the July’s family farm and potentially leave a significant burden for their heirs. They protected the family farm by looking ahead and doing the appropriate prevention planning.
The good news is that you have choices in how best to preserve the family farm. If you are willing to plan ahead, you can limit or possibly eliminate the potential of any liens on the farm and on your family legacy. Prevention planning might be right for your family.
Randall Borkus is the president of Borkus Law Group, a law firm that focuses on tax planning, estate planning and business, farm and ranch succession planning, with offices in Williston and Oak Brook, Illinois.