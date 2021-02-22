Pure Dakota Health has bought of two of the state's medical marijuana dispensaries, in Bismarck and Williston.
Pure Dakota Health, a local cannabis company, announced its acquisition of North Dakota's Harvest dispensaries in Bismarck and Williston, both licensed Medical Marijuana dispensaries.
Pure Dakota Health currently owns and operates the dispensary in Fargo. The company has been authorized to operate the dispensaries in Bismarck and Williston by the North Dakota Department of Health, Division of Medical Marijuana. The Williston dispensary opened in July 2019, with Harvest of Bismarck opening the next month.
Both dispensaries will reopen their doors under the new owners to qualifying medical marijuana patients on Wednesday, Feb 24 at 10 a.m. A registered patient is an individual who has been diagnosed by a healthcare provider as having a debilitating medical condition. Voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016, and the state reported 4,796 registered medical marijuana patients in North Dakota as of Feb. 18.
“Being locally owned and operated, patient safety is by far our highest priority,” said Pure Dakota Health CEO, Casey Neumann. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are very excited to add all of the previous employees of Harvest to our family at Pure Dakota Health.”
Pure Dakota Health will offer a wide selection of products including a variety of strains of flower, topicals, full spectrum oils, distillate cartridges, tinctures, concentrates as well as various ancillary products. The company said they look forward to commemorating the milestone with a celebratory sale throughout the opening week and will be releasing more details on their website.
Pure Dakota Health is prepared to welcome patients at both locations on Feb. 24, but encourages patients to shop innovatively and in ways to promote social distancing policies, using appropriate protective equipment.
Pure Dakota Health of Bismarck is located at 1207 Memorial Hwy; Pure Dakota Health of Williston is located at 120 26th St E, Unit 500. Both dispensaries will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed on Sunday. The Fargo dispensary will operate per its previously established hours.
For more information, visit www.PureDakotaHealth.com. For questions regarding the patient registration process, please visit the Division of Medical Marijuana website www.health.gov.nd/mm.