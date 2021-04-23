Hardscapes Plus in Williston is expanding, adding one more “plus” to its line of services.
Hardscapes Plus is a locally owned and operated masonry contractor who has been offering services such as commercial and residential masonry, snow removal, weed control and fencing for a number of years.
Now, the business has expanded, offering a variety of spa and sprinkler services.
“We usually do everything masonry, like fireplaces and countertops, but now we’re going to incorporate sprinklers, spas, inground pools and those services.” said Misty Ostman, a new addition to the Hardscapes team.
Ostman, along with Luke Straughn, bring more than a decade of spa and sprinkler experience to Hardscapes, offering full service to every sprinkler, spa and outdoor pool install Hardscapes does.
Visit www.hardscapesplus.net or Facebook at www.facebook.com/hardscapesplus to learn more.