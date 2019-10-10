Halliburton has announced it will lay off 650 employees in four western states, but Williston is so far not among locations where layoffs are planned.
The four states where layoffs are planned include North Dakota, as well as New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado.
About 178 of the layoffs are in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to a notice that was filed Monday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
A spokeswoman for Job ServicesND said Halliburton has not yet filed a WARN Act notice with the state. The notice is supposed to be filed 60 days in advance of layoffs that will be 50 or more employees and/or 33 percent of the workforce at a given office.
Halliburton spokesperson Emily Mir said the company’s workforce reductions across various areas in the Rockies region are due to local market conditions.
The U.S. oil and gas sector on the whole has been cutting spending and paying off debt, a trend fueled both by weak prices and investor cynicism, which has been drying up the sector’s usual access to financing.
“Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity,” Mir said. “The company has offered the majority of (the affected) employees the option to relocate to other Halliburton operating areas where more activity is anticipated.”
It’s not the first layoff this year by Halliburton. In late July, the company cut 8 percent of its North American jobs amid a slowdown in hydraulic fracturing, to align its workforce with expected customer demand.
Halliburton’s headquarters is located in Houston. It has more than 60,000 employees in 40 nations.
In Williams County, the oilfield service provider was listed as the top employer in 2018 based on number of jobs, according to an annual survey conducted by Job ServicesND.
A company official said earlier this year that the company employs close to 1,000 people in Williams County.
Halliburton has been in North Dakota nearly 50 years. It recently opened a new and larger headquarters in Williston in the old Baker Hughes building, where the company also built a larger cement plant.
The new cement plant can dual load from both sides and makes up to 6,000 cubic feet per day of cement of any of 35 different specialty blends. That is 180,000 cubic feet per month.