Joe and Rebecca Bradley, who operate the H&R Block franchise office in Sidney, Montana, have been selected as an H&R Block Top 100 Franchisee.
H&R Block recognized the Bradley's at its recent annual convention from Oct. 27-30 in Orlando, Florida. Approximately 2,500 H&R Block franchisees and associates from across the country attended, including the Bradley's.
The Top 100 Award recognizes individual franchisees who have shown leadership traits, service to their community and who do the right thing for their clients. Those who are recognized were chosen for their outstanding business performance.
“At H&R Block, being better together helps us win. Our top franchisees program celebrates our better together spirit and recognizes deserving franchisees,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of the retail business at H&R Block. “H&R Block’s purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. For this reason, community involvement is so important to our brand – and to our franchise network.”
The Bradley's credit their staff and their clients from across the MonDak and surrounding area for contributing to this recognition. Rebecca works full-time as the Richland County Safety & Wellness Director, serves on the Sidney Health Center Board of Directors, as a local Girl Scout Troop leader and is currently President of the local VFW Auxiliary, while Joe is the President of the Board Of Directors of the Mondak Historical & Arts Society (the Mondak Heritage Center) and is a member of the Sidney Kiwanis Club.