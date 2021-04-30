North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, ND announced that Charles Huber of Grenora, was a top 5 producer of New FUMI Personal Lines Sales for the company for the month of February.
Grenora's Charles Huber honored by Farmers Union Insurance
