The Greater North Dakota Chamber will hold a virtual CEO Roundtable event Dec. 8.
The series, entitled “Legislative Agenda and Gameplan” breaks into three sections to spotlight business and legislative voices who are closing out 2020 and planning for the new year and the upcoming legislative session.
GNDC holds four CEO Roundtable events throughout the year. They are open to CEO/C-suite leadership as well as business owners, managers, supervisors, and other company leaders. Typically held in-person, this event was slated to be in Grand Forks. Given the ongoing pandemic and current risk level protocols in place, the event was transitioned to a virtual format. There is no charge to attend the event for GNDC members and those that are seriously interested in joining GNDC may be able to attend.
“While we are disappointed this event will not be in-person, we are glad that the speakers that had been secured were willing to transition to a virtual format. The agenda was created to focus on the planning process our state is taking to move us past 2020. Businesses and legislators alike are working through lessons learned and crafting plans for the future,” said Arik Spencer, GNDC President and CEO. “Right now, it’s vital for the state to create strategies focused on sound policy that support, rather than inhibit businesses. Working together benefits our communities, economy, and citizens.”
Each session will utilize the Zoom platform and begin promptly on the hour. Attendees must register to receive login information. To view the full agenda and register visit ndchamber.com.
Sessions
9 a.m.: Welcome and GNDC Policy Positions Presentation: Arik Spencer – GNDC, Matt Gardner – GNDC, Josh DeMorrett – ConocoPhillips
10 a.m.: Legislator Roundtable: Senator Ray Holmberg, Representative Corey Mock, Representative Emily O'Brien, Moderated by Matt Gardner – GNDC
11 a.m.: Business Panel – A Look Behind and Forward: Moderated by AE2S CEO: Grant Meyer with panelists: Brian L Johnson – Choice Bank, Jennifer Wilson – Kirkwood Mall, Mike Dunn – Construction Engineers, Dr. Michael LeBeau – Sanford Health
Sponsors of the event include presenting sponsor HealthPartners and supporting sponsors AE2S, Construction Engineers, and ND Guaranty and Title.