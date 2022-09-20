North Dakota’s Health and Human Services agency is offering more than $2 million in provider development grants to entities that want to develop or expand in-home and community-based (HCBS) services that enable North Dakotans with disabilities to live more independently in the community.

Qualified service provider agencies, providers of developmental disability and autism spectrum disorder services funded through Medicaid or state HCBS programs or Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment service providers can apply for individual grants of $50,000 each. Agencies can also choose to apply for multiple grants, based on their expansion plans, totaling up to $200,000.



