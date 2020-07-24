Aaron Granley, an assistant vice president at American State Bank & Trust Company, has been named Agricultural Loan Manager after the retirement of the previous manager.
American State Bank & Trust Company President/CEO Dave Hanson recently announced that Granley, who has been an Ag Loan Officer with ASB&T since 2013 and had prior experience in Ag and Commercial Lending, took on the role. Granley was promoted to department manager after the recent retirement of Kurt Nielsen.
“Aaron has been a vital component of our Ag lending team for nearly seven years and has over 10 years of agricultural lending experience,” Hanson said. “His lifelong background in farming and ranching makes him an excellent resource for our ag customers.”
A native of Bainville, Montana, Granley holds an associate degree from Williston State College and a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Economics from North Dakota State University.
Granley is on the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee and the National Hard Spring Wheat Show Committee. He enjoys hunting, fishing and working on the family ranch North of Bainville. Granley and his wife Alyssa have one daughter.
Hanson also announced the addition of Mike Alderman as Agriculture Loan Officer. Alderman grew up in a farming and ranching family in Idaho. He holds a Business Management degree, a Masters of Business Administration and a Graduate Certificate of Accountancy. He has 12 years of ag and commercial lending experience and is well versed in farming operations and ranching operations.
Alderman and his wife Brenda have three children. Prior to moving to Williston, his community involvement included several service organizations and he served as a volunteer firefighter.
Rounding out the team of Ag professionals are Ag Loan Officer Bob Rude, who recently celebrated his 30th year with ASB&T, and Jake Brokaw, assistant ag loan officer has been with ASB&T since 2018.