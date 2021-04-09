WASHINGTON, DC (April 5, 2021) – KLJ Engineering, of Grafton, N.D., has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 54th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for the City of Grafton’s Flood Risk Reduction Project.
KLJ’s comprehensive strategy removes the city of Grafton from the 100-year floodplain, provides permanent flood protection, and eliminates the need for citizens and businesses to carry flood insurance. The project included a 3.2-mile Park River diversion channel capable of channeling up to 14,000 cubic feet of water per second away from the community during major flood events. More than 12 miles of tie-back levees further protect the city, which will save $1 million per year in flood management costs.
Throughout the design phase, the KLJ design team helped to orchestrate an extensive public outreach program to help citizens understand the role the project will play in protecting their community. Despite unusually wet weather that delayed construction, the entire project was completed for 10 percent below the original budget.
KLJ Engineering plans, designs, and supports transportation and environmental infrastructure nationwide.
The project is eligible for additional honors as part of 173 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Judging for the awards program—known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry”– took place in February and was conducted by a national 20-member panel of built-environment leaders, along with experts from government, media, and academia. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.
Recognition of all award winners including top winners—20 Honor Awards, 16 Grand Awards, and the prestigious “Grand Conceptor Award” for the year’s most outstanding overall engineering achievement—will take place during the 2021 Virtual EEA Gala, to be held Thursday. June 17, 2021.
The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of America’s engineering industry, representing more than 5,200 independent engineering firms and more than 600,000 professionals throughout the United States engaged in the development of America’s transportation, water and energy infrastructure, along with environmental, industrial and other public and private facilities. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations.