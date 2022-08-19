As I stood in the office of the Williston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, working alongside several volunteers – including Williston’s mayor – filling welcome bags for the Babe Ruth World Series teams, I realized how important it is to get involved, to help each other. Williston is growing – rapidly – but it still has such a small-town feel that is incredibly comforting and endearing.
That is why the idea of lending a helping hand just seems to make so much sense in our community.
Having lived in various places across the United States – including Los Angeles and a remote village in Alaska – feeling included has always been a challenge. Of all those places I called “home,” one stood out above all the rest: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. That spawned some real reflection on why that was, and it dawned on me – that is where I was the most involved in my community. From joining networking groups to helping with a local nonprofit’s annual fundraiser to attending events to bonding with my coworkers, this was the first place in my adult life that I felt like I truly belonged – but it would not be the last.
A few months ago, I really started to feel that same sense of belonging right here in Williston. Why? Because I am so involved in the community. True, it comes with the territory as President of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, but it is, by no means, exclusive to this role. Every single one of you reading this can get involved right now!
Opportunities abound in this city to get involved on a board, as a volunteer, in a club or a group, on a committee, and by attending or helping with events and activities. The Chamber is always looking for volunteers and a few board positions will be opening soon; the Williston Downtowners Association and Convention and Visitors Bureau are often looking for volunteers; or you can join a volunteer-based club, like the Lions.
Apply to be on the board or volunteer at your local nonprofit, see if event organizers need help, join a planning committee, run for an office, start or join a book club, do yoga at Exhale, take classes at the ARC, go to magic night at The Card Box, host a game night with Williston Games and More, play bingo at River’s Edge, listen to music at Busted Knuckle, attend networking events like Business After Hours – the opportunities are endless! Businesses are eager to see you, organizations are eager to have your help and involvement, and committees are eager for your input.
The best part is it makes you feel more connected to your community. When you feel like you are a part of it, you can make a difference or at least be at the table where decisions are being made, your satisfaction and sense of belonging will escalate.
The lesson to learn here: the more you put into something, the more you will get out of it. That goes for everything we do – our schoolwork, our jobs, our relationships, our faith, and our community. We cannot wait for things to happen or for opportunities to come, we must go after them. You may be surprised at what you learn, who you meet, and the other opportunities that arise when you do.
Don’t know where to start? Call the Chamber, and we will help point you in the right direction.