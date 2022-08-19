Anna Nelson

Anna Nelson

President Williston Chamber of Commerce

As I stood in the office of the Williston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, working alongside several volunteers – including Williston’s mayor – filling welcome bags for the Babe Ruth World Series teams, I realized how important it is to get involved, to help each other. Williston is growing – rapidly – but it still has such a small-town feel that is incredibly comforting and endearing.

That is why the idea of lending a helping hand just seems to make so much sense in our community.



