Williston Square is preparing to welcome its latest tenant with the announcement that a local retailer will be setting up shop in the coming months.
Locally-owned and operated clothing store Genesis announced it has plans to build and open a new location in Williston Square in the spring of 2022. Genesis joins restaurant Slim Chickens as the first businesses to go vertical at the location, with the eatery breaking ground in Williston Square in September. Genesis and FCI Constructors will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony of their own at the Square on Tuesday, October 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Genesis originally opened in 2014 as “Starboard”, changing their name in 2019. Genesis carries an large inventory of on-trend brands and styles in apparel, footwear, eyewear, and accessories for men, women, and children.
Owners Lenny and Miranda Johnson say not only are they concerned with carrying the latest styles of clothing and accessories, but their primary focus is on providing excellent customer service in their store.
“We’re excited that this new location will give us the opportunity to reach more people in the community,” shared Lenny. “We want to give our customers the best selection and the best customer service we possibly can.”
Lenny and Miranda are both graduates of Minot State University, and Lenny is a United States Air Force veteran. The pair commented that their family values such as dependability and generosity bleed into their business model, and that Genesis aims to give back to the community, supporting causes like Williston United Futbol Club, Williston Basin Youth for Christ, Williston Parks & Rec, Trinity Christian School, and many more.