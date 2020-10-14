For the Month of October, Genesis will be collecting gently used coats in-store. Any person who brings a gently used coat to Genesis for a donation will receive a 10% coupon off a new coat.
The donated kids coats will be given to the Salvation Army for their kids coat drive. The womens coats donated will be given to the Family Crisis Center, and the remaining coats will be given to Wise Penny.
We hope that the community can dig through their closet and find a coat they don't wear anymore and will donate to help the Williston-Basin community.
For more Information on Genesis, visit their website www.shopgenesisnd.com and Genesis Facebook page, or call (701) 713-4260.