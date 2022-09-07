Gate City Bank building mugshot
Gate City Bank has been chosen by the Department of Defense to receive the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award for their support of National Guard and Reserve members. This is the highest honor that is given by the U.S. government to employers for this kind of support, according to a press release issued by the bank.

“When our office learned that Gate City Bank had received this award, we felt so thankful and proud,” Retail Manager of the Williston Branch Marcus Boykin said. “It is an honor for the company, as a whole, to be able to support our brave military members.”



