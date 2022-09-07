Gate City Bank has been chosen by the Department of Defense to receive the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award for their support of National Guard and Reserve members. This is the highest honor that is given by the U.S. government to employers for this kind of support, according to a press release issued by the bank.
“When our office learned that Gate City Bank had received this award, we felt so thankful and proud,” Retail Manager of the Williston Branch Marcus Boykin said. “It is an honor for the company, as a whole, to be able to support our brave military members.”
Each year the Freedom Award is awarded to only 15 employers across the United States and its territories. Winners are recognized for going above and beyond to support National Guard and Reserve members with enhanced pay, benefits, flexible scheduling and leave policies, and support before and after deployment.
Gate City Bank provides their employees who serve with continued full pay when they are activated for any reason to include training, deployments, and special assignments. The bank also provides uninterrupted benefits and two weeks of paid time off to spend with family before service members are expected to return to work after deployments.
Sergeant Bleau Hoge, an employee of Gate City Bank in Bismarck and a North Dakota Army National Guard member, nominated the bank for the award.
“I have served in the military for six years and I have always been proud of serving my country,” Hoge said. “Other soldiers are always in disbelief when I tell them about the benefits that I am provided with Gate City Bank.”
The Freedom Award will be formally presented to Gate City Bank in September in Fargo.