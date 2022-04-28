For the second consecutive year, Gate City Bank has made Forbes’ list of World’s Best Banks, claiming the #2 spot in the U.S. for 2022. This recognition, according to Forbes, is in response to the Bank earning customer trust by delivering excellent service, innovative solutions, exceptional financial advice and overall satisfaction, which includes commitment to communities, particularly through philanthropic giving and team member volunteerism.
“We were elated with our #4 ranking last year. To now move to the #2 spot this year is truly an honor, and it absolutely wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team members,” says Kevin Hanson, President & CEO. “They share our passion for our purpose, which is to create a better way of life for customers, communities and one another every day.”
Forbes also recognized Gate City Bank’s innovative products and services. The Bank is disrupting the industry through innovation that creates a better way of life for customers, communities and team members.
A $3.1 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region’s leading financial institution, as well as the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. The Bank employs more than 770 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. The Bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $33.5 million in philanthropic giving and more than 266,000 hours of team volunteerism since 2003