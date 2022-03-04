Deanette Piesik has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer at Gate City Bank. She previously served as Mortgage Loan Officer.
Originally from Glendive, MT, Piesik brings three years of experience to Gate City Bank. She earned her master’s degree from University of North Dakota. Outside of work, Piesik is a member of the City of Williston Board of Commissioners and serves on several committees. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, listening to podcasts, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.
About Gate City Bank
A $3.1 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region’s leading financial institution, as well as the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. The Bank employs more than 770 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. The Bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $33.5 million in philanthropic giving and more than 266,000 hours of team volunteerism since 2003. Additionally, Forbes has placed Gate City Bank at #4 in the U.S. on its list of the World’s Best Banks. The Bank has also been named one of the “50 Best Places to Work” eight years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.