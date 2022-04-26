Leslie Haas with Gate City Bank

Leslie Haas has been hired as Universal Loan Officer at Gate City Bank.

Originally from Alexander, ND, Haas brings 11 years of experience to Gate City Bank. She graduated from Valley City State University in 2002, earning her degree in business and English education.

Haas currently lives in Williston. Outside of work, she volunteers with Bras for a Cause, Mondak Animal Rescue and the Williston Board of Realtors.

In her free time, Haas enjoys spending time with family and friends, listening to music, traveling, camping, crafting and hanging out with her husband, Wes, and dog, Gus.



