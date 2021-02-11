Williston Basin Youth for Christ is among the 15 charities Gate City Bank will donate to as part of its annual Giving Hearts Day giveaway.
Each of the charities was chosen in a random drawing to receive $5,000. Charities were nominated by community members, both online and at all Gate City Bank locations as part of the contest.
The $75,000 in charitable donations is part of more than $250,000 Gate City will donate to to Giving Hearts Day charities.
“Seeing so much passion and support for regional charities is nothing short of inspiring,” Amanda Torok, senior vice president of Culture at Gate City Bank, said. “Giving Hearts Day is a testament to the goodness that lives in our communities, which is why the Bank believes it is important to support charities that are doing such great work in local communities.”
The bank is also giving back in 2021 by matching each team member’s donation to a Giving Hearts Day charity, as well as allowing team members to volunteer time for their favorite Giving Hearts Day charities on company time.
The following charities will receive $5,000 from Gate City Bank:
- CHI Friendship (Fargo, ND)
- Micah Cornerstone Ministries, Inc. (West Fargo, ND)
- Hopeful Heart Project (Fargo, ND)
- Youthworks (Fargo, ND)
- Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights (Minot, ND)
- Williston Basin Youth for Christ (Williston, ND)
- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (Medora, ND)
- The Banquet (Bismarck, ND)
- St. Mary's Catholic School (Breckenridge, MN)
- Red River Valley Habitat for Humanity (Grand Forks, ND)
- Riverside Christian School (East Grand Forks, MN)
- Landon's Light Foundation (West Fargo, ND)
- Benton's Hope Fund (Fargo, ND)
- Essentia Health Fargo Foundation (Fargo, ND)
- Lutheran Brethren Seminary (Fergus Falls, MN)