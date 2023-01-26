Giving Hearts Day 2023 is going to be one for the record books – thanks to Gate City Bank.
On Tuesday, January 10, the bank held a special pre-Giving Hearts Day surprise announcement in the Swiontek Center at its headquarters in downtown Fargo, ND. A crowd of roughly 100 people attended the event, including representatives of nearly 40 Giving Hearts Day charities, as well as many team members and community partners. During the ceremony, the bank announced that for Giving Hearts Day 2023, it's going BIGGER than ever before.
One Hundred Grand, One Hundred Years.
Since 2014, Gate City Bank has become known for finding new and creative ways to support beloved Giving Hearts Day charities, giving back more and more each year. Through community nomination contests, matching team member donations, surprise bonus gifts and more, the bank has always gone big, resulting in a $1.5 million impact.
To celebrate 100 years of better banking, and in honor of the incredible Giving Hearts Day charities that keep our communities strong, Gate City Bank will not only gift $5,000 to five lucky charities through its annual nomination contest – which allows community members to nominate their favorite charities as many times and as often as they want – but it will also donate $100,000* to one lucky charity!
The nomination period will run from January 18 to February 2, and the top winner (as well as the five $5,000 winners) will be chosen through a random drawing and announced on Giving Hearts Day, February 9.
“Our story began a century ago, when our founder William D. Gillespie assembled a small group of tenacious visionaries and led them on an incredible journey, one that would ultimately spark the reimagining of community banking and giving,” said Kevin Hanson, President & CEO. “Today, their vision lives on and is shared in the spirit of Giving Hearts Day. Seeing so much passion for our regional charities is nothing short of inspiring – a true testament to the goodness that lives in our communities – and we love showing support in momentous ways.”
Charities Worthy of a World-Record Attempt.
Along with putting a record-breaking donation on the table, Gate City Bank took things a step further for 2023. To show extra love for Giving Hearts Day charities this year, the bank attempted to break a Guinness World Record! For the most heart hands shown on a video call.
Team members and a number of community partners came together by the hundreds to display heart hands across the 22 communities Gate City Bank serves. And while the final number fell slightly short of the 400 heart hands needed to break the record, more importantly, the bank was thankful to accomplish the true goal – to show a massive sign of love and appreciation for Giving Hearts Day charities in a way that was fun and different. A Partnership Built on Giving.
There’s something truly wonderful about a giving heart. It insists on putting others first, it inspires kindness and generosity – it brings out something better in each of us. Giving hearts are at the core of who Gate City Bank is. This largely stems from a beautiful partnership with Dakota Medical Foundation, which owns and is the main driving force behind Giving Hearts Day, helping the event reach greater success each year.
“When it comes to supporting Giving Hearts Day charities, Gate City Bank stands out by going above and beyond every year,” said Amanda Sayre, Giving Hearts Day Director. “We so appreciate the bank’s innovation and creativity in growing community awareness around this special day, and telling the story of why it’s important to give.”
To learn more about Gate City Bank’s partnership with Giving Hearts Day, visit GateCity.Bank/GivingHeartsDay.