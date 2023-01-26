Gate City Bank 100K

Giving Hearts Day 2023 is going to be one for the record books – thanks to Gate City Bank.

On Tuesday, January 10, the bank held a special pre-Giving Hearts Day surprise announcement in the Swiontek Center at its headquarters in downtown Fargo, ND. A crowd of roughly 100 people attended the event, including representatives of nearly 40 Giving Hearts Day charities, as well as many team members and community partners. During the ceremony, the bank announced that for Giving Hearts Day 2023, it's going BIGGER than ever before.



