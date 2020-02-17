G&G Garbage LLC of Baker, Montana, has acquired the assets of ABCO Recycling (ABCO) of Arnegard, one of the leading suppliers of commercial waste hauling services in the region.
Michael Desmond, CEO of G&G Garbage says, “We are very excited to welcome the team members and customers of ABCO into the G&G family. The acquisition of ABCO aligns ideally with our service expansion goals. ABCO is a long-time established supplier to the region and has built a strong reputation in the marketplace.”
Established in 1993, G&G is now the largest servicer of roll off garbage containers in the Bakken region of western North Dakota as well as the largest single source provider of portable toilet and solid waste disposal services throughout the area as well. G&G’s regional network consists of locations in Baker, Dickinson, Watford City, and Williston.