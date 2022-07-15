Funds are now available through Train ND, a division of North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS), to assist North Dakota businesses with costs associated with creating a new or expanded registered apprenticeship programs. Employers are encouraged to visit NDSCS.edu/Apprenticeship to learn more about funding and other support.
Funds are available for developing a new apprenticeship model or expanding an existing apprenticeship program to a new industry sector or occupation, population, or meeting needs in a different region or location; these funds were obtained through the Apprenticeship Expansion Grant.
In recent years, governors and state legislatures have recognized apprenticeships as an effective strategy for meeting the needs of businesses, keeping up with a rapidly changing economy, building a skilled workforce, and accelerating growth that leads to economic opportunity for workers and families.
NDSCS Apprenticeship ND Manager, Brian Fuder said, “Expanding apprenticeships will help individuals gain the skills necessary to fill vacancies and help employers find skilled workers more readily. At NDSCS we are here to help and we encourage businesses and industry partners that are considering implementing apprenticeships to reach out for assistance.”