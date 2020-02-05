federal lawsuit alleging a Bismarck beer distributor violated copyright law by using an illustration of a fish to promote an ice fishing tournament has been settled out of court, but attorneys aren’t releasing details about the agreement.
In a complaint filed late last year, Jon Q. Wright alleged that McQuade Distributing “unlawfully reproduced and displayed” his illustration of a striped bass jumping out of the water in materials promoting the January 2018 Marina Bay Ice Fishing Tournament. He said the reproduction caused him losses in royalties and licensing revenues and diminished the value of the illustration.
Wright has filed several such lawsuits in recent years against various companies in states from Minnesota to Alabama.
Federal court records show a scheduling conference set for Jan. 29 in the North Dakota case was canceled and a settlement reached.
Neither Wright’s attorney, Joel Fremstad of Fargo, nor Corey Quinton, the Fargo attorney representing McQuade Distributing, would comment on the case when contacted by the Tribune.
Wright sought an unspecified amount of money for alleged financial losses, attorney fees and prejudgment interest, along with any profit earned by McQuade through the use of the image. He also wanted an order stopping the company from further use.
The nine-page complaint filed on Wright’s behalf by Fremstad claims Wright’s creation of wildlife illustrations is “an extraordinarily time-consuming practice” involving multiple steps. Wright must first catch a trophy-sized specimen of the fish and accordingly “had to become a skilled trophy fisherman,” according to the complaint.
The specimen fish is then frozen and partially thawed, impaled on a stake in the desired position and photographed to capture a 360-degree perspective. Each painting can take “hundreds of hours” and include touching each painted scale of the fish with a brush three to five times, the document states.
Quinton in his response to the complaint said McQuade denied violating federal copyright law and that Wright's damage claims "are exaggerated."
McQuade Distributing has been in business since 1947. The company is perhaps best known for sponsoring the Sam McQuade Sr./Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament, which draws thousands of players and fans to Bismarck each year.