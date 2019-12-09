First National Bank & Trust Co. of Williston announced Monday, Dec. 9, that the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions has approved its request to become a state-chartered bank and the subsequent name change.
Effective January 1, 2020, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Williston will be known as First State Bank & Trust. The bank ownership will remain under Jorgenson Williston Holding Company.
“Our customers will continue to receive products and services that meet their financial needs along with excellent customer service from the same bankers that they know and trust,” Heidi Guetzkow, marketing and human resources officer for the bank, wrote in a news release.
For more information about the name change, visit www.fnbt.us/About or contact your local branch.