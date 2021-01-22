First International Bank and Trust welcomes Michelle Kommer

The state's former Commerce Commissioner has joined the board of directors of First International Bank & Trust.
A news release this week announced that Michelle Kommer has been added to the board. Kommer the founder and owner of HighRoad Partners LLC, an organization that provides outsourced human resource solutions to businesses, to fill a gap that often exists for small businesses that are on the run, growing, and scaling their own operation. HighRoad Partners is also a full-service health insurance agency specializing in group employer and individual benefit policies.
Prior to the launch of her business, Kommer served in the cabinet of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as Commissioner of Labor. In addition, she served as the Executive Director of Job Service in North Dakota, making her the first person to lead two cabinet agencies at the same time. In 2019, she served as the state’s Commissioner of Commerce where she lead efforts to diversify the economy, recruited visitors and new residents, anticipated and addressed workforce demands and helped equip North Dakota communities for today’s changing environment.
Kommer also has more than 20 years’ experience in the private sector where her career path included positions leading human resource, operational and legal functions in the financial services, health insurance and energy/manufacturing industries.
She graduated from Mayville State University with her undergraduate degree, the University of Mary with her master’s degree, and the North Dakota School of Law with her law degree. She is a licensed attorney whose practice includes contract negotiations and management, labor and employment matters, and corporate governance.
Kommer was named the Woman of Impact by the North Dakota Women’s Business Network in 2020, Woman of the Year for Child Advocacy in 2016 and one of the Top 25 Women in Business by Prairie Business Magazine in both 2014 and 2015. She has served on a number of nonprofit boards in the Fargo-Moorehead area including The Village Foundation, The FMWF Chamber of Commerce, Fraser, Ltd., and Churches United for the Homeless.
She is married to Toby and has three daughters.