North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak has announced she will run for another six-year term on the Commission, and committed to advocating both in state and nationally for reliable and affordable utility services during this time of dramatic industry-wide change.
“While partisan divides and extremism are driving many people out of the political arena, I’ve never been more motivated to serve the public,” Fedorchak said. “And my eight years on the commission give me the technical understanding, relationships and credibility to be an effective regulator as well as an advocate for policies that keep reliability and affordability at the forefront of this energy transition.”
Fedorchak said a majority of North Dakota residents receive electricity and gas from a utility monopoly in their community. “Everyday North Dakotans count on these services to heat their homes and power their businesses,” she said. “I am committed to holding the utilities’ feet to the fire to keep costs as low as possible while also maintaining high reliability.”
Fedorchak has been a strong voice on the Commission for the interests of every day North Dakotans. Her accomplishments include:
- Requiring wind farms to use light mitigating technology that turns off the red blinking lights at night unless an aircraft is near.
- Developing a state railroad inspection program to help reduce the chances of tragic rail accidents in North Dakota communities after the Casselton rail car explosion.
- Strengthening the Commission’s ability to oversee integrated resource plans to ensure utilities are investing in a reliable and affordable mix of electricity generation resources to serve North Dakota customers.
- Helping facilitate natural gas extensions to the communities of Gwinner, Drayton, Hillsboro and Mayville.
- Enhancing the pipeline reclamation program and adding third-party post-construction inspections.
- Reinstating the consumer affairs portfolio to increase awareness about public hearings and to better respond to consumer complaints.
She emphasized that during this push to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, utility regulators must help ensure that technology, not arbitrary timelines set by politicians, determine the pace of change.
“The electric grid is the most complicated machine ever created and serves as the foundation for our communities and our economy. It is not a tool to be leveraged or manipulated for financial gain or arbitrary policy deadlines,” Fedorchak said. “We can successfully make this transition and we can do it in a thoughtful way that doesn’t jeopardize public safety or economic well being.”
Fedorchak holds the siting, rail, consumer affairs, business operations, gas economic regulation and damage prevention portfolios.
She serves in leadership roles regionally and nationally. She is on the board and executive committee of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and in line to be president in 2024. Fedorchak is immediate past president of the Organization of MISO states, the group representing regulators in the 15 states that comprise the Midwest Independent System Operator, which operates the electric grid from North Dakota to Texas.
Fedorchak was appointed to the commission in 2013 by Governor Jack Dalrymple. She was elected in 2014 to fill out the remaining two years of that term, and again in 2016 to a full six year term.