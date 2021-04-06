The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for January have been released, showing slight improvement from January.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
8.9 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of February 2021, compared to 2.1 percent in 2020. The state’s unemployment is 5.3 percent, up from 2.8 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$1,889,771: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $3,627,311 lower than this time in 2021.
$2,153,412: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $2,687,429 from 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-50.22 percent: The percentage change from 2020 third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $208,821,500 in 2020, down from $419,452,002 from the third quarter of 2019.
-49.66 percent: The percentage change from third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $224,814,946 in 2020, a decrease from $446,582,876 in the third quarter of 2019.
Real Estate
40: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is down from 46 in 2020.
$260,375: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $42,145 lower than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $302,520.
Transportation
4,132: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is a decrease of 9,025 from 2020. There were 2,214 enplanements in February 2021.
Building Permits
30: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, down from 34 in 2020. This includes permits for 1 new residential home.
$1,433,314: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $4,202,765 in 2020.
School Enrollment
4,120: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1 compared to 4,330 one year previous.
647: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8 compared to 742 one year previous.
Births
52: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in Feb 2021, down from 62 in 2020.