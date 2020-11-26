North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, ND announced that Mary Smith of Ray, was a top 5 producer of New FUMI Personal Lines Sales and Sjon Zunich of Williston, was a top 5 producer of New Life Insurance Sales for the company for the month of September.
