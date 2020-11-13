Farm Credit Services of North Dakota awards grant to North Dakota Association for Disabled

Farm Credit Services of North Dakota has awarded the North Dakota Association for Disabled $9,870 as a recipient of the Rural Community Grant Fund to help purchase an upgraded security system for NDAD's Crisis Residential Unit in Williston that serves clients of Northwest Human Service Center.
The Crisis Residential Unit helps ease access to community resources and provide safe shelter and intervention services for adults with mental health or addiction issues. The project primarily serves McKenzie, Williams and Divide counties, but referrals are received from locations throughout North Dakota.
“The need for an updated security system is critical for the well-being of the residents and vital to a building that houses vulnerable adults. We are proud to help support their needs,” said David Hokanson, Farm Credit Services of North Dakota's branch manager in Williston.
Farm Credit Services of North Dakota, Farm Credit Services of Mandan and AgriBank, established the Rural Community Grant Fund to assist in the implementation and development of projects and programs in communities and rural areas in western North Dakota which have been impacted by mineral exploration.
The Rural Community Grant Fund is currently accepting applications for future funding requests. Interested parties can apply at www.farmcreditnd.com.