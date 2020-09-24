Farm Credit Services awards Northwest Landowners Association $10,000

Farm Credit Services of North Dakota is proud to announce that it has awarded the Northwest Landowners Association $10,000 as a recipient of the Rural Community Grant Fund. The grant funds will help them with technology upgrades.
“Farm Credit is proud to provide grant funds to help them provide more virtual learning, advocacy and communication opportunities among their members,” says Gordon Hanson, CEO of Farm Credit Services of North Dakota. Farm Credit Services believes it’s important to give back to the community and help organizations provide valuable information. “Due to social distancing, in person events have been limited and it remains important for them to be able to expand their educational capacity in the areas of North Dakota most impacted by mineral exploration. We are proud to be able to assist them to improve their resources,” Hanson adds.
Farm Credit Services of North Dakota, Farm Credit Services of Mandan and AgriBank, established the Rural Community Grant Fund to assist in the implementation and development of projects and programs in communities and rural areas in western North Dakota which have been impacted by mineral exploration.
The Rural Community Grant Fund is currently accepting applications for future funding requests. Interested parties can apply at www.farmcreditnd.com.