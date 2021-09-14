AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota announced the Joint Board Resolution was unanimously approved by both boards on July 13, approving the terms and conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger. Following a review and approval by Farm Credit Administration (FCA), the merger vote will go to stockholders.
The combined association would operate under the AgCountry Farm Credit Services brand name and, if all conditions are met, the newly merged association is expected to begin operation under the management of AgCountry Farm Credit Services CEO Marc Knisely effective January 1, 2022.
“This is a strategic merger for both associations,” shares AgCountry Board of Directors Chair, Ed Hegland. “Our board has worked diligently to determine how best to support the long-term success of our members, the cooperative, and the communities we serve. Next, we will need our shareholders to play their important role for our cooperative—review the merger packet that will be mailed following FCA approval and cast their vote."
“The Board of Directors serving Farm Credit Services of North Dakota, views this as a good merger for members of both cooperatives,” said Bryan Ankenbauer, Board Chair for Farm Credit Services of North Dakota. “Both associations are closely aligned in mission and focus on member-owners’ success. The combined association will benefit from increased loan portfolio diversity, a larger capital base and a wide array of products and services.”