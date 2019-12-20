Farm Credit organizations in western North Dakota announced eight grants totaling $200,208 to worthy programs that will improve lives in local communities through the Rural Community Grant Fund.
The fund was established as a partnership between Farm Credit Services of Mandan and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota – the two largest providers of agricultural loans in western North Dakota – and AgriBank Farm Credit Bank, their St. Paul, Minn.-based funding bank, to help communities impacted by mineral development.
Grants support critical community needs such as healthcare, safety, access to housing and emergency services.
“The Rural Community Grant Fund provides groups and organizations in northwest North Dakota impacted by oil exploration with funding to help them build stronger, safer and more efficient rural communities. We recognize the unique value that each recipient contributes and are pleased to be a part of the process that empowers them to shape the future of their communities,” states Gordon Hanson, CEO with Farm Credit Services of North Dakota.
The latest grants include:
$50,000 to Great Plains Food Bank towards a regional service and distribution center
$50,000 to YWCA of Minot for structure repair and security upgrades
$40,000 to Mohall Ambulance Service towards an ambulance replacement
$22,708 to Belfield Police Department for a police K9
$15,000 to Bowman County Sheriff’s Office for communications equipment
$9,500 to Abused Adult Resource Center for structure repair
$8,000 to St. Luke’s Hospital for technology upgrades
$5,000 to Burke County Sheriff’s Office towards a police K9 kennel
The Rural Community Grant Fund is accepting applications for programs that meet the needs of communities in western North Dakota. Interested parties should apply at www.AgriBank.com, www.farmcreditnd.com or www.farmcreditmandan.com by April 30, 2020.