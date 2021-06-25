Farm Credit organizations in western North Dakota today announced six grants totaling $140,640 through the Rural Community Grant Fund.
The fund was established as a partnership between Farm Credit Services of Mandan and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota – the two largest providers of agricultural loans in western North Dakota – and AgriBank Farm Credit Bank, their St. Paul, Minn.-based funding bank, to help communities impacted by mineral development.
“Farm Credit Services believes the funds awarded in this grant period will continue to build strength and resilience in organizations that provide essential services for our local rural communities,” says Gordon Hanson, CEO – Farm Credit Services of North Dakota.
Grants support critical community needs such as health, safety and emergency services.
The latest grants include:
- $38,000 to Mercer County Ambulance Service for a new ambulance
- $30,000 to Glenburn Fire Protection District for firefighting gear
- $25,000 to City of Berthold for a police patrol vehicle
- $25,000 to Kenmare Police Department for a police patrol vehicle
- $12,640 to Bakken Oil Rush Thrift Store for laundry equipment
- $10,000 to Minot Rural Fire Protection District for firefighting gear
The Rural Community Grant Fund is accepting applications for programs that meet the needs of local communities impacted by expanded mineral exploration and production in western North Dakota. Interested parties should apply at www.AgriBank.com, www.farmcreditnd.com or www.farmcreditmandan.com by Oct. 31, 2021.
