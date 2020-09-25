Energy Real Estate Solutions, a full-service real estate firm providing brokerage, investment, development, property management, construction management, and consulting services to North and South American opportunistic markets, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to ERES Companies.
Energy Real Estate Solutions, known as “ERES,” was launched in 2014 by individuals with extensive real estate, investment, energy and professional services experience to address a dire need witnessed within the real estate industry — helping companies and investors better understand the intricacies of challenging secondary and tertiary commercial energy markets.
The evolution and growth of ERES from a brokerage-focused firm to a full-service real estate company has always been fueled by client demand and opportunity.
“The formula is a simple one: listen to your clients and partners and do not be afraid to get creative and say ‘yes’ to the seemingly impossible request,” said ERES Companies President Tom Bradley.
The company’s dynamic and organic expansion has led ERES into exciting new lines of service and markets allowing the company to better foster long-term growth and diversification. This natural progression resulted in this slight brand change to ERES Companies, the umbrella under which all of the company’s diversified services are housed.
“Still known simply as ERES, we are excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing to provide our expertise, industry vision and signature best-in-class real estate services,” commented ERES Companies CEO Mike Elliott. “Our firm is unique in that we have full capabilities to solve real estate needs across the entire spectrum – from construction to brokerage to facilities management and including debt and equity with our ERES Capital group.”
The company has 11 domestic and international office locations in Denver, CO (headquarters), Williston, ND, Bozeman, MT, Fort Worth, TX, Houston, TX, Midland, TX, New York, NY, Washington DC, Los Angeles, CA, Guyana, Georgetown and Neuquén, Argentina. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.