Some things are just more important than making as much money as you can.
At least that is the giving mentality of Collin Fisher and Vanessa Reichel of Grillz Cheese N Food Truck. For over 100 years, Williston has been good to Fisher’s family and he and his family love to give back.
The sandwiches are made with artisan cheeses like smoked gouda, brie and havarti and the taste has made them the talk of the town.
Between 2019 and 2021 their business has almost doubled, creating the demand for a potential second truck. But most of Fisher’s and Reichel’s profits go back to serving their community with good food and financial support to sports teams and kids activity groups. The couple says they owe a lot of their success and surviving the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic to the staff at Lewis & Clark State park, where the food truck had scheduled appearances so people could socially distance and get good food outside in a safe environment.
Grillz Cheese N Food Truck can still be found at Lewis & Clark State park on the weekends when they are not at events. They pride themselves, when working with other local vendors, on not selling competing products.
Whether it’s the Juneteenth Independence Day celebrations, the girls and boys basketball teams or the front line medical staff of our hospitals, the moral of the Grillz Cheese N Food story is “you have to give back.”