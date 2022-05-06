The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for March have been released, showing significant growth in several areas.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
4.6 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of March 2022, compared to 9.1 percent in 2021. The state’s unemployment is 3.3 percent for March, down from 4.9 percent in 2021.
Sa
les Tax Distributions
$4,327,022: The 2022 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $1,364,068 higher than this time in 2021.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
29.72 percent: The percentage change from 2020 third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $273,587,517 in 2021, up from $210,906,324 from the third quarter of 2020.
28.17: The percentage change from third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $291,055,145 in 2021, an increase from $227,089,515 in the third quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
116: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 87 in 2021.
$276,275: The 2022 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $7,511 higher than the same period in 2021, which had an average price of $268,764.
Transportation
4,439: 2022 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase from 2,422 in 2021.
Building Permits
127: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 63 in 2021. This includes permits for 1 new residential home, 1 commercial property and 1 duplex.
$7,929,688: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up from $3,585,626 in 2021.