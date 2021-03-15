Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center are moving forward with their program to assist 21 businesses in 2021.
Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center announced the 21 in ‘21 program in January, stating the goal of the 12-month promotion would be to assist 21 small business projects throughout the year, including seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life ventures. So far, WED and the SBDC have assisted five businesses during the first quarter of 2021.
“We are well on our way to what’s going to be a year of good economic activity in 2021,” said Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko.
Wenko said the new promotion, combined with WED’s Williston STAR Fund incentives, will help boost economic development.
“21 in ‘21 is going to give us a chance to come out strong and get back to playing our style of economic development,” Wenko explained. “The assistance offered through the STAR Fund is invaluable and it will give small business that extra push to achieve success.”
Additionally, Economic Development continues with their new mentorship program for 2021. The “Superstars” initiative is a tailored mentorship program that connects successful small business owners with potential Williston entrepreneurs. The Superstars mentors help mentees learn about starting a new business or expanding an existing business in the Williston region.
The following are the businesses that have qualified for the 21 in 2021 Campaign:
New Businesses
MVP Sport Break, LLC is located at 2017 2nd Ave. W. The owners are Brock Schmidt, Patrick Flemin and James Hunter. MVP Sport Break received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program to start a new business that sells sports memorabilia and cards.
Myology Matters Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy, LLC is located at 2407 2nd Ave. W., Suite 8. The owner is Christina O’Neill. Myology Matters received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program. The new business will provide assessment and therapy for patients with orofacial myofunctional disorders such as tongue and lip tie, mouth breathing, tongue thrust and thumb sucking.
Business Expansions
Prizm Company, LLC is owned by Cody and Haley Bennett and Kamron and Keisha Nelson. Prizm is an established dance school that is purchasing new space for its dance studio. The company received up to $41,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase the new building.
Slagle Services, LLC is located at 4018 2nd Ave. E. The business is owned by Tucker and Melissa Slagle. Slagle received up to $37,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building to house its landscaping business.
Quality of Life
Coyote Pups Learning Den is located at 5003 2nd Ave. W. The business is owned by Cody Bennett. The daycare received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Growth program to renovate additional space for the children. The new daycare is estimated to open on June 7, 2021. There will be a total of 20 to 25 spaces available at this center.
The Williston STAR Fund is funded by a voter-approved one cent city sales tax. Seventy-five percent of the sales tax benefits city infrastructure projects while the remaining twenty-five percent goes toward community development and jobs creation. The STAR Fund is administered by a seven-member advisory board.
Anyone interested in learning more about the STAR Fund can visit willistondevelopment.com or contact Brenda Schmidt at brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110 for more information.