Economic Development Week wrapped up with Thursday’s Economic Summit, highlighting another successful year and a promising future for Economic Development in the region.
The crowd shuffled in to the Old Armory early in the morning on Thursday, enjoying a light breakfast courtesy of The River’s Edge. The day’s first speaker brought high energy right away, getting the crowd up, moving and engaged for the day’s events.
Kenyon Salo is known as the “James Bond of Motivational Speaking,” and shared his presentation, The Bucket List Life. Salo is a hails from Boulder, Colorado and is one of five members of the Denver Broncos Thunderstorm skydiving team. Salo revved the crowd up, speaking on the importance of achieving one’s Bucket List goals. After hearing a few of the crowd’s Bucket List dreams, Salo challenged everyone to make their dream happen, or at least be on the way to achieving it, in the next 12 months.
“It doesn’t matter whether I jump out of airplanes or you drive super, super safe to work. Every single one of us is on a level playing field. None of us knows if we have a tomorrow, and every one of us know somebody who didn’t have a tomorrow.” He said.
Salo concluded by urging everyone to go out and have more “experiences” rather than a “stories.”
“A story is about friends and family, an experience is about self.” he said.
Steve Kemp, Williams County Commissioner and Wellspring Hydro President, took to the podium next to discuss emerging industries coming to the area. Kemp highlighted $5 billion worth of projects coming to the Williams County, including Cerilon’s proposed $2.8 billion gas to liquids facility, Atlas Power Data Center’s $1.9 billion cryptocurrency factory, as well as major projects from AIC Energy Corporation.
“It’s a huge number,” Kemp said. “It’s astounding. It’s just unbelievable the amount of projects we have going on. These new developments are going to have tremendous impact on the area, from jobs creation to impacts on the government.”
The North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Katie Ralston Howe talked about the importance of bolstering the state’s workforce, and shared the Department’s new initiative, Find the Good Life 2.0. The initiative, she said, is designed not to bring to North Dakota not just for a visit, but for much longer.
“We want them to be workers in our companies and neighbors in our communities.” She said.
The initiative launches in the next month, an update of a Department of Commerce campaign from several years ago. The problem with that campaign, she said, was there was no way to track whether how successful it was. The new initiative, she added, gives the Department the ability to track interactions on their website.
“Now we’re able to track how many employees are actually getting hired, how many people are coming to our communities as a result of this initiative.” she said. “This is something that no other state is doing right now, and we are really excited to be the first ones to show people how this is going to work and how effective it can be.”
The future of unmanned aviation was the subject of the day’s final session, with Vantis Executive Director Trevor Woods speaking on the role unmanned aircraft could be playing in the state’s near future.
“We’re laying a groundwork here, a foundation of what could be,” Woods said. “The things that are going to come from it in the several years are what’s really exciting about this.”
Unmanned Aerial Systems have a variety of applications in a number of different sectors, Woods explained. Most recently, companies were using drones to assess damage from the recent storms. Those applications, Woods said, are just the tip of the iceberg of what is possible and what may be coming to the region. Along with uses in the oil and agricultural fields, Woods said unmanned drones could be utilized in package delivery, both for the private sector for retail, as well as delivering medical supplies and building materials to remote locations.
The Summit was concluded by Mayor Howard Klug’s State of the City Address, as well groundbreakings at Williston Square for Sanford Health’s multi-specialty clinic and Pizza Ranch.