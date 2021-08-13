Williston Economic Development announced it reached its “21 in 2021” goal, thanks to recent STAR Fund approvals from the Williston City Commission.
The campaign was launched at the start of 2021 to generate interest in starting, expanding or purchasing a business with help from the Williston STAR Fund.
“We all know what happened last year with COVID,” said Williston Economic Development Executive Director, Shawn Wenko. “The economy kind of shut down and it wasn’t a fun year for us in economic development. So, when we came out of the gate in 2021, we decided to have a goal of assisting seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life projects funded through the Williston STAR Fund in 2021.”
Economic Development met its 21 in 2021 goal on August 10, when the Commission approved several Williston STAR Fund applications that met the 21 in 2021 criteria. The projects included the XWA Air Show (quality of life), COPRO Doors (expansion) and Point Blank Metal Works (expansion).
Each month the STAR Fund board submits its recommendations to the city commission and/or city administrator for approval. Wenko said the STAR Fund helps improve the local economy by putting a portion of the sales tax dollars that are collected back into the community.
“I try to figure out each year our return on investment. For every dollar we put back into the community we see about 12 to 13 dollars come back in the form of private investment or business growth and things like that,” Wenko said.
Wenko added that Economic Development has a lot of upcoming projects on the horizon, with development happening all around the area.
"We have some exciting things that are happening in Williston Square. We are going to start seeing some buildings going vertical out there.” He said.
The following is the list of 21 in 2021 businesses:
New Businesses (7 total)
1. Crusoe Energy – approved June 8, 2021 (new)
Crusoe Energy will receive up to $162,000 from the Flex PACE interest Buydown program to purchase a building in Williston. The company, which has been doing business in Williston for three years, uses natural gas to power its modular mobile computing stations.
2. Senor Egg - approved May 25, 2021 (new)
The new dine-in restaurant is located at 2406 2 nd Avenue West in Williston. The business received up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program to renovate the restaurant location.
3. Red Rock Collision Center – approved May 25, 2021 (new)
Red Rock Ford is purchasing the building at 3904 2nd Avenue West in Williston. Red Rock will offer full collision repair as well as vehicle customization. The business will receive up to $72,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase the new location.
4. Mattress by Appointment – approved April 13, 2021 (new)
John Mendis, owner and operator of Mattress by Appointment will receive up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program to start his business located at 2006 19th Ave. W. in Williston.
5. Young Bucks – approved April 13, 2021 (new)
Williston entrepreneur Louise Skaare will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new coffee shop and eatery located in LifeChurch.
6. MVP Sport Break, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (new)
MVP is located at 2017 2nd Ave. W. (former Budget Home Furnishings building). The owners are Brock Schmidt, Patrick Fleming and James Hunter. MVP Sport Break received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program to start a new business that sells sports memorabilia and cards.
7. Myology Matters Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy, LLC – approved
March 9, 2021 (new)
Myology Matters is located at 2407 2nd Ave. W., Suite 8. The owner is Christina O’Neill. Myology Matters received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program. The new business will provide assessment and therapy for patients with orofacial myofunctional disorders such as tongue and lip tie, mouth breathing, tongue thrust and thumb sucking.
Business Expansions (7 total)
1. Point Blank Metal Works – approved August 10, 2021 (expansion)
This is an existing fabrication and powder coat business that is purchasing a permanent location. Request for buydown is $33,000.
2. Copro Doors - approved August 10, 2021 (expansion)
This is an established overhead door company that is purchasing a new office/shop location. Request for buydown is $47,000.
3. AGEE Enterprises – approved June 8, 2021 (expansion)
Genesis is building a new larger location at Williston Square. They will receive up to $58,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program for the expansion project.
4. Benellis Boutique - approved May 25, 2021 (expansion)
This a retail store which is expanding to a new location at 910 42nd Street West. The owner sells handmade clothing and gifts. The business will receive up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program.
5. Conlin’s Furniture – approved April 13, 2021 (expansion)
Conlin’s Furniture is moving to a larger location on 2nd Ave. West (former 7 Up building). They will receive up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase new signage and remodel a new location for their furniture and mattress store.
6. Prizm Company, LLC – approved February 9, 2021 (expansion)
Prizm is owned by Cody and Haley Bennett and Kamron and Keisha Nelson. Prizm is an established dance school that is purchasing new space for its dance studio. The company received up to $41,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a new building.
7. Slagle Services, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (expansion)
Slagle Services is located at 4018 2nd Ave. E. The business is owned by Tucker and Melissa Slagle. Slagle will receive up to $37,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building to house its landscaping business.
Quality of Life (7 total)
1. XWA Air Show – approved August 10, 2021 (quality of life)
XWA is requestions a Community Build Grant in the amount of $25,000 for the first annual air show at XWA. The event will take place September 11 th . CVB will provide matching funds of $25,000.
2. Coyote Clay Target League – approved June 8, 2021 (quality of life)
The league will receive up to $50,000 from the STAR Fund Community Build program to build a clay target facility at the Painted Woods Sport Complex. The space will be utilized for competitions and practice for the WHS Clay Target program.
3. Culbertson Lions Club – approved June 8, 2021 (quality of life)
The club will receive up to $10,000 from the Community Build program to complete the buildout of a stock pond and walking path in Culbertson that promotes outdoor activities for area youth.
4. Coyote Pups Learning Den – approved March 9, 2021 (quality of life)
Coyote Pups Learning Den is located at 5003 2nd Ave. W. The business is owned by Cody Bennett. The daycare will receive up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Growth program to renovate additional space for the children. There will be a total of 20-25 spaces available at this center.
5. Light of Christ Lutheran Church Day Care – approved April 13, 2021 (quality of life)
Light of Christ will receive up to $536,000 from the STAR Fund to renovate the basement of their building for a new day care facility. The daycare will accommodate approximately 80 children.
6. Skating Academy – approved June 8, 2021 (quality of life)
A new recreation business that will provide hockey skills training and figure skating classes will receive up to $108,000 from the Flex PACE Buydown program.
7. Williston Volunteer Honor Guard – approved April 13, 2021 (quality of life)
The Honor Guard will receive up to $5,000 from the Community Build/Growth program to help purchase new uniforms and equipment.
The Williston STAR Fund is funded by a portion of the one-cent city sales tax. Twenty-five percent of the collections help create jobs and improve the quality of life in Williston. Those funds are managed by a seven-member board of directors.
Anyone interested in learning more about the STAR Fund can visit willistondevelopment.com or contact Brenda Schmidt at brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110 for more information.