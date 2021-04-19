Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center have added more businesses to their “21 in 2021” campaign.
The year-long program was created to assist 21 small business projects in 2021, including seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life projects in the community. The offices announced that six more businesses had been added, two in each category. Just four months into the year, EDC and SBDC are halfway to their 21 business goal.
Here are the businesses that have received STAR Fund dollars as part of the 21 in '21 Campaign:
New Businesses
• Mattress by Appointment – approved April 13
The owner of a new mattress franchise will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to start his business located at 2006 19th Ave. W. in Williston.
• Young Bucks – approved April 13
Williston entrepreneur Louise Skaare will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new coffee shop and eatery located in LifeChurch.
• MVP Sport Break, LLC – approved March 9
MVP is located at 2017 Second Ave. W, in the former Budget Home Furnishings building. The owners are Brock Schmidt, Patrick Fleming and James Hunter. MVP Sport Break received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program to start a new business that sells sports memorabilia and cards.
• Myology Matters Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy, LLC – approved March 9
Myology Matters is located at 2407 Second Ave. W., Suite 8. The owner is Christina O’Neill. Myology Matters received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program. The new business will provide assessment and therapy for patients with orofacial myofunctional disorders such as tongue and lip tie, mouth breathing, tongue thrust and thumb sucking.
Business Expansions
• Car Tunz – approved April 13
Longtime Williston business Car Tunz will receive up to $47,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase their current building, improve their parking lot and purchase signage.
• Conlin’s Furniture – approved April 13
Conlin’s Furniture is moving to a larger location on Second Ave. West in the former 7 Up building. They will receive up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase new signage and remodel a new location for their furniture and mattress store.
• Prizm Company, LLC – approved Feb. 9
Prizm is owned by Cody and Haley Bennett and Kamron and Keisha Nelson. Prizm is an established dance school that is purchasing new space for its dance studio. The company received up to $41,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase the new building.
• Slagle Services, LLC – approved March 9
Slagle Services is located at 4018 Second Ave. E. The business is owned by Tucker and Melissa Slagle. Slagle will receive up to $37,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building to house its landscaping business.
Quality of Life
• Coyote Pups Learning Den – approved March 9
Coyote Pups Learning Den is located at 5003 Second Ave. W. The business is owned by Cody Bennett. The daycare will receive up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Growth program to renovate additional space for the children. The new daycare is estimated to open on June 7 There will be a total of 20-25 spaces available at this center.
• Light of Christ Lutheran Church Day Care – approved April 13
Light of Christ will receive up to $536,000 from the STAR Fund to renovate the basement of their building for a new day care facility. The day care will be able to accommodate approximately 80 children.
• Williston Volunteer Honor Guard – approved April 13
The Honor Guard will receive up to $5,000 from the Community Build/Growth program to help purchase new uniforms and equipment.