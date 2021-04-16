The Williston City Commission awarded nearly $700,000 in incentives to help local businesses expand and grow.
The commission met on Tuesday, April 13, where they were presented with projects seeking up to $679,000 in STAR Fund incentives. The five projects included Car Tunz, Conlin’s Furniture, Fisher Orthodontics, Light of Christ Lutheran Church and the Williston Volunteer Honor Guard.
Additionally, five mini match grant applications totaling $25,000 and one child care assistant grant application for up to $900 were approved by Williston City Administrator David Tuan. The mini match and child care grants do not require commission approval.
Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko said the STAR Fund is on a record setting pace so far this year. Despite the pandemic, Wenko said that 2020 saw more applications than ever, and anticipated that 2021 would be even better.
“2021 has been off to a real strong start for us. I would say in the small business sector, this has been probably the biggest first quarter I have seen helping businesses in the 13 years I have been with the office,” He said.
Three projects that qualified for the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase and/or improve building space are Conlin’s Furniture and Fisher Orthodontics, who are purchasing and renovating new buildings; and Car Tunz, who is purchasing and improving its current location.
“We are excited to see these projects at three existing businesses,” said Wenko. “They are seeing the demand, and they are going to expand their footprint and really that’s what we try to do at the end of the day with economic development.”
One of the biggest projects approved in 2021 is for a new childcare facility at Light of Christ Lutheran Church, which has already received approval from the commission for up to $540,000.
The city is partnering with Williams County and Williston State College to remodel the Crighton Building on campus, as well as working with Light of Christ Lutheran Church to remodel their basement. The two child care projects are expected to create space for approximately 160 children.
“Childcare is a need across the state and it’s a big driver for us, as we try to steer more workforce to the area,” said Wenko.
The next STAR Fund meeting is Tuesday, May 4.
The following projects received STAR Fund grants in April.
Car Tunz – up to $47,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase their current building, improve their parking lot and purchase signage.
Conlin’s Furniture – up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase new signage and remodel a new location for the furniture and mattress store.
Fisher Orthodontics – up to $62,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase and remodel a new location for the orthodontics practice.
Light of Christ Lutheran Church – up to $540,000 from the STAR Fund to renovate the Light of Christ Lutheran Church for a new daycare.
Williston Volunteer Honor Guard – up to $5,000 from the Community Build/Growth program to help purchase new uniforms and equipment.
Caffeinated – up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to open a second Caffeinated location in the Badlands Town Centre. The new sit-down coffee shop will also feature a drive-up window.
C’s Dance Complex – up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new retail dance store located in the Ebel Building.
Hops & Berry — up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to purchase new signage for the self-serve beer/wine taproom located in Downtown Williston.
Mattress by Appointment — up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new mattress store located at 2006 19th Ave. W. in Williston.
Miss Lissa’s – up to $900 from the Child Care Assistant Grant program.
Young Bucks — up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new coffee shop and eatery located in LifeChurch.
Additionally, Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center announced that six more businesses have been added to their “21 in 2021” campaign. The 12-month program is aimed to assist 21 small business projects in 2021.
“Our goal was to help seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life projects in the community,” Wenko explained. “We probably should have said 42 in 21 because we are halfway to reaching our goal right now, just within the first four months of the year.”
In April, the offices added Car Tunz, Conlin’s Furniture, Light of Christ Lutheran Church, Mattress by Appointment, Williston Volunteer Honor Guard and Young Bucks to the program. The 21 in 2021 are applicants that have been awarded STAR Fund dollars this year.
Anyone interested in learning more about the STAR Fund can visit willistondevelopment.com, contact Brenda Schmidt at brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110 for more information.
If you would like to start or expand a business in Williston, contact Keith Olson with the Small Business Development Center is the initial point of contact for startups and expansions in Williston. Call 701-713-3839 or keith@ndsbdc.org.