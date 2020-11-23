Sharing the flavors of their culture was a dream the Erkal family have finally made a reality with the opening of Williston's newest eatery.
3E Pastry Cafe opened up about a month ago, bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to rural North Dakota. The Erkal family moved to Williston from Turkey on 2007, and owner Sidik Erkal said his wife began selling pastries online throughout the U.S. and Canada a few years later. Opening a brick and mortar restaurant had always been the plan, Erkal said, with the goal to introduce some new flavors to the people in the area.
"When we opened, there were many people that were surprised, because it was the first time they had anything Mediterranean style," Erkal said.
Erkal said his wife was the driving force behind opening the eatery, wanting to move away from selling exclusively online and wanting to share their cultural cuisine with the community at large. So far, he said, the response he and his family have gotten has been positive, despite opening the new business in the midst of a pandemic.
"During this time we have COVID, and most people, maybe they're scared to go out," he explained. "But we have been doing okay. We didn't know what to expect, what it was going to be like. Some days are slow, but most days people are loving the food."
Erkal said most customers come into the 3E to try something new, from savory to sweet, all pastries are made fresh daily with ingredients flown in from Turkey. Erkal said he enjoys letting people sample various items to see what they like, and to simply share more of his home's flavors with his "guests."
"I love to give people stuff to try," he said. "I want the Williston people to try something different. A lot of people here, they don't travel much because they're farmers and workers and they're busy. We are not very close to big cities with Mediterranean style food, so I wanted to bring this to the area for something different."
Erkal added that with fresh ingredients and food made daily, pastries at 3E offer a healthy alternative for those looking to try something other than fast food.
"I want to serve the best food," he said. "We want to do the best we can for the people. I want people to come in and try something new, and go home happy."
While 3E has only been open a matter of weeks, Erkal is already looking towards the future, with plans of expanding the shop. He said the plan is to enclose the shop's drive through area, and serve kababs and other food. Erkal said he hopes to have that project completed before summertime. Having been in Williston since 2007, Erkal said it's the small town feel that has kept him and his family in the area.
"I like Williston because it's a small town; I like small towns." he explained "The people here are so friendly and nice. We've become part of the community here. My kids, my wife, everybody loves it here. We don't want to move from here. We want to stay and give something back."
Erkal said he considers the restaurant like his home, and the people coming in are his guests, which is why making sure they have the best experience possible is so important to him and his family. While it is a business, he said, his first concern is not about making money, but about making his patrons happy and helping them discover a new taste. Erkal said he hopes to expand the business even further in the future, and promises he has some surprises in store for his customers.
You can find out more about E3 Pastry Cafe by visiting them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/3EPastryCafe on Instagram @3epastrycafe, or by checking out their tasty treats for yourself at 14 Second Street West.