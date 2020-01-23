A pilot drone project in McKenzie County is one of at least two commercial drone ventures that could help position the Oil Patch for North Dakota’s next beyond visual line of sight radar system.
McKenzie County Commissioners awarded a contract to ISight RPV Services during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to help the county assess the condition of its gravel roads after rain events.
“McKenzie County is looking forward to the information ISight will provide to assist us in making road decisions,” said McKenzie County Commission Chair, Tom McCabe, in a media release. “Just one day of road closures has economic impacts for the county. We’re looking forward to working with ISight on this pilot project.”
The ISight project will coordinate with the Western Dakota Energy Association’s WISE Roads project, which has already placed somewhere between 25 to 50 weather stations in the Oil Patch, to help counties refine their road closures.
“We are going to correlate the data we get with the closest (WISE Roads) weather stations,” Tommy Kendall, CEO for ISight, told the Williston Herald. “If everything works well, we would graduate our data into the Load Pass system.”
WISE Roads arose from a roundtable discussion between oil and gas industry representatives and county officials. Road closures can cost millions per day, the industry representatives said.
But, when it is too wet, one overweight truck can easily wreck the sub-base of a gravel road — not a cheap repair. One county official estimated during the discussion that it costs a million and a half per mile to repair such damage.
“Our project will collect the data commissioners need to make informed decisions on road closures,” Kendall said. “We’re thankful to the commission for trusting ISight with such an important project and we’re excited to assist in keeping the economic pulse of the county running when rain threatens to shut everything down.”
Kendall said ISight will also coordinate with oil and trucking companies, to figure out which roads are most critical.
“They are working in different regions of the county all the time,” Kendall said.
The ISight project for McKenzie County will have two phases. The first, in spring of 2020, will include recording baseline data. In the second phase, there will be a a little storm chasing, a half hour or so after weather events. That will use beyond visual line of sight infrastructure — if it is available – which Kenvile said would allow the drones to cover many, many square miles very quickly.
North Dakota has already put out a request for proposals for additional beyond visual line of sight radar equipment in the state. The timeline calls for placing the next ones sometime in 2021. Exactly where will be based on commercial need, Kenville said.
The McKenzie County project is one of two that Kenville has already lined up in the region. The other is research for an oil and gas company.
The two projects gave Kenville enough work to justify opening an office in the region with two pilots and two helpers, Kenville said. He’s hoping it will also be enough to justify getting the next radar in the Oil Patch.
A radar in the West, of course, would not only help ISight, but would help any commercial businesses in the West are using drones within the scope of the radar, regardless of business sector.
Kenville said ISight has already purchased a long-range, gas-powered drone for beyond line of sight projects.
The American-made drone can stay airborne for five to six hours at a time, so that it can make full use of the beyond line of sight network.
“We have used it some already for FAA test site work we do,” Kenville added. “But I think it will be perfect for the McKenzie County project.”