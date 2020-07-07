At last the wait is over — the Downtowners Association's Main Street Market returns to Downtown Williston this weekend.
Setting up in the former Hedderich's lot, the Market will once again invite vendors from around the region to set up shop and sell their produce, jelly, crafts and more. The market will set up every Saturday from July 11 to October 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Karissa Kjos, contracted event coordinator for the Downtowners, said that many of the market's previous vendors would be returning, along with several new additions and the inclusion of some of the city's new food truck vendors.
"We're hoping to have different food trucks every single Saturday," Kjos told the Williston Herald. "Every Saturday we're also hoping to have live music from local musicians, as well."
Kjos said the market will be taking precautions in regards to spacing in order to promote social distancing, as well as removing seating for the time being. Vendors will also be more hands-on when packaging materials, handling everything themselves to prevent any possible spread.
"It'll be a work in progress for this summer, but we will abide by the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines to keep people safe," Kjos explained.
Homemade jellies, jams, salsas and pies and baked goods are some of the things people can get their hands on at the first market, with Kjos saying she expects people to start bringing in their fresh produce in the coming weeks. Some vendors take cards, but Kjos recommends anyone stopping by to have cash ready. If not, there are banks located nearby with ATMs for patrons to use. Kjos also suggested people bring their own bags to carry their items, as vendors may not have them available.
Anyone interested in taking part in the Main Street Market can contact the Williston Downtowners via Facebook at facebook.com/WillistonDowntownersAssociation or by emailing willistondowntowners@gmail.com. Vendor applications can be found on their website at www.willistondowntown.com.