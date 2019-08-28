The 2019 North Dakota Downtown Conference brought in some acclaimed guests to share their knowledge and experience with communities across the state.
The Conference kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in Williston, with representatives from Downtown organizations across the state coming in to network, share knowledge and brainstorm ideas on how to keep North Dakota's Downtown sectors vibrant and engaging.
Keynote speakers discussed a variety of topics, sharing information on how to help individuals and businesses thrive in their downtown roles, whether from the standpoint of local government, a downtown organization or downtown retail. Breakout sessions covered topics on impacting policy, downtown retail and dining strategies, utilizing historic buildings and more.
Speakers for the conference are Doug Griffiths, author of 13 Ways to Kill Your Community; Marcus Westbury, founder of Revive Newcastle and Revive Australia; Ed McMahon, senior Fellow for Sustainable Development with the Urban Land Institute and Amanda Brinkman, host & Executive Producer of the show Small Business Revolution.