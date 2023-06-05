Doc Holliday's Roadhouse is 10 years old. The popular Williston restaurant was launched in 2013 by a group of Midwest investors to capitalize on the oil boom in northwestern N.D.
The region's oil boom has gone up and down since Doc Holliday's opened, but the restaurant has become a local mainstay.
To understand why Doc Holliday's has succeeded while many other restaurants in town have failed, the Williston Herald reached out to co-founder and part-owner Marcus Jundt. He now lives in Phoenix but frequents Williston to keep an eye on one of his crown jewels.
"It's not easy in this business, let alone in that town," Jundt said of Doc Holliday's 10-year success. "The restaurant failure rate is very high."
Williston City Administrator Shawn Wenko congratulated the restaurant on its success.
"The vision for Doc Holliday's has been unique in the way it 'fits' within the personality of Williston," Wenko said. "They took a building that had a long history — The Trappers Kettle — redeveloped it and created a successful draw of their own. That's hard to do. Doc Holliday's does it well and is successful at it."
The road to success has not always been smooth for Doc Holliday's. When the oil industry declined, shortly after the restaurant opened, Jundt said Doc Holliday's began offering $1 beers to attract customers — often at a profit-loss on the brews.
To make the restaurant more enticing to passersby, he started adding life-size statues of buffalo, cowboys and Indians rounding up the herds.
"During the boom, everyone survived and prospered, " Jundt said of 2016. "Post-boom, we went to dollar beers to get people in the door. We made money, but it was pretty much a break-even operation."
Although the oil-and-gas drilling industries have recovered since Doc Holliday's opened in 2013, Jundt said it remains an important factor in attracting businesses, investors and prospectors to Williston.
"We're having some of the best years we've ever had right now," Jundt said. "Oil is stable, and when oil is good, people have money.
"During the boom," he continued, "everyone made money."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jundt said, Doc Holliday's struggled, especially when the government mandated its closure.
"Covid was probably the worst I've ever experienced in almost 30 years," he said. "We were told to shut down. We were scared."
As is still the case, supply-chain issues were prevalent throughout the pandemic, Jundt recalled. Obtaining food ingredients was not a problem, he said, but supplies were, well ... in short supply.
"During covid, supply-chain problems were real," he said, recalling stories of going to Walmart for utensils, only to discover bare shelves.
"We were mandated to shut down," Jundt said of COVID-19. "It was a very difficult environment. It was terrible for anyone in the service business."
He said receiving government assistance in the form of reimbursement checks for financial losses was a big help.
After covid, the restaurant continued adding statues of buffalo to the parking lot area.
"We decided to make it more fun," Jundt said. "We said, 'Let's make Doc's special. We tried to make Doc's the coolest restaurant in the country."
Williston Mayor Howard Klug congratulated the restaurant and its owners for their 10th anniversary in business.
"Doc Holliday’s has become not only a popular restaurant but also an attraction for the city of Williston," Klug said. "Marcus and his restaurant group started with a western concept that was mainly confined to the interior of their restaurant. Over the years by adding the buffalo statues, wagons, flagpoles and patriotic figures they have created a one-of-a-kind destination in Williston."
Klug continued: "This restaurant along with the Williston Brewing Company was the start of a restaurant revival in the city. Their vision paved the way for many new restaurants to come to Williston. The restaurants that followed Doc Holliday’s have created an ever-growing restaurant scene in the city with diverse cuisine and good food and service."
As a result of the decision to turn Doc Holliday's into a tourist attraction befitting its OK Corral theme, the restaurant survived the covid pandemic.
"You always have to keep reinventing in this business," Jundt said, crediting staff — from food servers to general manager Lori Tetrault to head chef Jose Aguirre — with helping make Doc Holliday's a Williston mainstay.
One of the many contributions from Tetrault entailed adding an outdoor dinning area, complete with fire pit to keep customers cozy on cool evenings.
"We have one of the best patios outside," she said in a recent Williston Herald Visitor's Guide article. "It's all secluded. It's very popular in spring and summer months."
"You have to treat your employees right," Jundt said. "We've been very blessed and fortunate to have good people. Lori and I and my partner [Dennis] Pacifico take a lot of pride in Doc's."
"In Williston the labor market is difficult," Jundt continued. "A lot of people come up thinking they're going to make good money [in the oil industry], and a lot of people do. But a lot of them don't."
One paradigm shift that has changed the restaurant business over the past 30 years is the internet, Jundt said, pointing to the importance of word-of-mouth and social media instead of direct advertising for attracting customers.
"The internet has changed everything, particularly online reviews," he said. "That whole dynamic has changed business in a positive way."
Why? Because "positive validation is important," Jundt said, alluding to customers who post good experiences with service and food at the restaurants they frequent.
At the end of the day, it is human beings — customers and employees — that matter, he said. Customers have to be pleased, entertained and satisfied.
"The key to Doc Holliday's is good people," Jundt said. "We care. We always try to make it better."
It helps to have lifesize metal buffalo herds lining the perimeter of Doc Holliday's alongside 2nd Avenue.
"My goal is to keep adding to it," Jundt said of the latest addition of statues from Mexico.
Another goal the owner cited is to celebrate the restaurant's 20th and 30th anniversaries in the coming decades.
"I hope in 20 or 30 years we'll still be here," Jundt said. "I want people to have fun. It would be really neat if people say, 'This is an important part of Williston.' If we can achieve that, I would be very proud."
Judging from the comments of city officials like Wenko, Doc Holliday's has already achieved Jundt's goal.
"I look forward to many more years of success for them," said Wenko, who, as development director, is credited with attracting numerous businesses to Williston in the past decade.
Returning to the subject of high failure rates in the restaurant business, Jundt said people should have a passion for food, but must also understand that it's a business. It's not always fun.
"If you're thinking about getting in the restaurant business, spend five years working in the business," he advised prospective entrepreneurs. "Make sure you really like it."
His advice: "For most people, I recommend getting into a franchise. It takes less time."