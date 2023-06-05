Doc Holliday's 1

Doc Holliday's Roadhouse restaurant opened in 2013.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

Doc Holliday's Roadhouse is 10 years old. The popular Williston restaurant was launched in 2013 by a group of Midwest investors to capitalize on the oil boom in northwestern N.D.

The region's oil boom has gone up and down since Doc Holliday's opened, but the restaurant has become a local mainstay.

Buffalo and other metal statues are famous roadside attractions throughout the year.
In spring and summer, outside diners enjoy the fire pit at Doc Holliday's.
In addition to burgers and steaks, desserts are popular at Doc Holliday's.


