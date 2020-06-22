With large events such as the Upper Missouri Valley Fair and Band Day being cancelled or rescheduled, organizations such as the Convention and Visitors Bureau are creating events to remind people that summer is still a time for fun.
Ashley Oyloe, Events & Convention Services Coordinator for the CVB, said they wanted to meet with other groups, such as the UMVF board, the Williston Downtowners and the Basin Kruzers to try and create some fun new events for the community.
“We got together for a brainstorming session, and tried to think of ways to get people out and about, like a series of smaller events we could to make it so that summer isn’t cancelled,” Oyloe told the Williston Herald.
Cruise Main Mondays
One of the first events to take place actually kicked off last week, and continues every Monday downtown. The Basin Kruzers invite car enthusiasts, both owners and spectators, to check out all the classics, hot rods, muscle cars and sports cars as they cruise down Main street beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cars will cruise for approx 20-30 mins and then park at the Elite Fitness lot to allow people to check out the cars.
Summer Food Festival
Williston first inaugural food festival is taking place the at Upper Missouri Fairgrounds on July 11 from 3 to 11 p.m. The event will feature a variety of food vendors, live music, Jump N Fun inflatables, and a cornhole tournament. The tournament has a $1,000 prize, but only 40 slots available, so sign up at www.umvf.com.
Johnny Holm Band
Fan-favorite and UMFV mainstay the Johnny Holm Band will be performing on Friday, July 17 at the Upper Missouri Fairgrounds. The all-ages show begins at 9 p.m., with beer gardens opening at 5 p.m. for those 21 and older. Tickets are available for $10 in advance or $20 at the door. Only 500 tickets are available, so visit www.visitwilliston.com before they run out!
“We thought it would be nice to do some type of concert, so we wanted to bring somebody that everyone knew and loved and had that summer feel.” Oyloe said. “Johnny Holm is a tried and true part of the fair, and people love him. We knew that he would be good bet.”
Along with the beer gardens, the fairground will have food vendors available. Visit the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page to stay up-to-date on all the events coming this summer.