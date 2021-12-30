The Internal Revenue Service today reminded employers and self-employed individuals that chose to defer paying part of their 2020 Social Security tax obligation that a payment is due on Jan. 3, 2022.
Most affected employers and self-employed individuals received reminder billing notices from the IRS. The agency noted, however, that those affected are still required to make the payment on time, even if they did not receive a bill.
As part of the COVID relief provided during 2020, employers and self-employed people could choose to put off paying the employer’s share of their eligible Social Security tax liability, normally 6.2% of wages. Half of that deferral is now due on Jan. 3, 2022, and the other half on Jan. 3, 2023.
Under separate COVID relief, employers could choose to forgo withholding Social Security taxes from eligible employees, and instead withhold tax this year and then pay those amounts to the IRS. For details, visit What employers need to know about repayment of deferred payroll taxes on IRS.gov.
How to repay the deferred taxes
Employers and individuals can make the deferral payments through the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or by credit or debit card, money order or with a check. To be sure these payments are credited properly, they must be made separately from other tax payments.
EFTPS has an option to make a deferral payment. On the Tax Type Selection screen, choose Deferred Social Security Tax and then change the date to the applicable tax period (typically, the calendar quarter in 2020 for which tax was deferred). Visit EFTPS.gov, or call 800-555-4477 or 800-733-4829 for details.
Individual taxpayers can also use Direct Pay, available only on IRS.gov. Select the “balance due” reason for payment. If paying with a debit or credit card, select “installment agreement.” Apply the payment to the 2020 tax year where the payment was deferred.