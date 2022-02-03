The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for December have been released, showing a strong the end to the year as economic sectors continue to rebound.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
4.8 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of December 2021, compared to 9.7 percent in 2020. The state’s unemployment is 2.8 percent, down from 4.8 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$14,682,293: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,160,188 lower than this time in 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
29.72 percent: The percentage change from 2020 third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $273,587,517 in 2021, up from $210,906,324 from the third quarter of 2020.
28.17: The percentage change from third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $291,055,145 in 2021, an increase from $227,089,515 in the third quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
481: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 429 in 2020.
$295,202: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $7,997 higher than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $287,205.
Transportation
46,330: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase from 31,525 in 2020. There were 4,892 enplanements in December 2021.
Building Permits
3,129: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 451 in 2020. This includes permits for 32 new residential homes and 10 commercial properties.
$78,228,813: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up from $39,940,782 in 2020.
Births
There were 732 Births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in 2021, down from 816 in 2020.