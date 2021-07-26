Wednesday, July 28, is the registration deadline for the Eighth Annual Classic Charity Golf Tournament put on by Kasmer & Aafedt Oil.
The tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at The Links of North Dakota.
To register, contact Sara Kasmer at 701-570-8148 or Sara@kaoil.net or John Kasmer at 701-570-3636 or John@kaoil.net.
Check in and breakfast start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. A buffet dinner is set for 4:30 p.m.
Individuals and 4-person teams are welcome. The cost is $200 per person or $800 per team.
Awards and prizes will be presented at dinner.
First prize is a $10,000 donation to a North Dakota non-profit. (Must have two teams in the tournament to qualify.)
Second prize is a $2,500 donation, third prize $1,250, fourth prize $750 and fifth prize $500.
There will also be a $5,000 prize for the non-profit with most teams in the tournament.